New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu presented Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowships and Awards for the years 2022 and 2023 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that art is not just for the sake of art. It also has a social purpose.

She added that there are many such examples in history when artists used their art for social welfare. Artists have been contributing to the awakening of society through their creations. Indian art is the best example of India's soft power.

The President said that mental issues like stress and depression are increasing today. There are several reasons for this. One of the reasons could be focusing more on material happiness than spirituality. She stated that connection with art makes us creative. Art provides a way to discover truth and gives meaning to life.

President Murmu said that art and artists have worked to weave the diversity of India into a thread of unity. By doing this, they have also fulfilled the fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution.

The President appreciated Sangeet Natak Akademi for promoting various art forms for the last seven decades. She said that the work done by the Akademi in the field of performing arts and intangible heritage is very important.

She further congratulated all the recipients of Akademi's Fellowship and Awards and expressed confidence that they will continue to enrich the Indian art tradition through various forms and genres of music and drama. (ANI)

