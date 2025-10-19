New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): President of India Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday extended greetings to the nation on the eve of Diwali, wishing joy, prosperity, and peace to all citizens in India and abroad.

According to a release from the President's Secretariat, President Murmu conveyed her warm wishes and spoke about the significance of the festival in India's cultural and spiritual life.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and across the world," the President stated.

"Diwali, one of India's most popular festivals, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. The festival symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil," she said.

The President added that Diwali spreads the message of mutual affection and brotherhood and is an opportunity to worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity.

"This festival of joy is also an occasion for self-reflection and self-improvement. This festival is also an opportunity to help and support the deprived and the needy, and to bring joy into their lives. I urge everyone to celebrate Diwali safely, responsibly and in an environmentally friendly manner. May this Diwali bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all," the President said in her message.

The Vice-President, CP Radhakrishnan, also extended his greetings to the nation on the eve of Deepawali.

In a statement released by the Vice-President's Secretariat, he described Deepawali as a celebration of the triumph of goodness over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

"On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and hearty wishes to all Indians and friends of India, both in the country and abroad," he said.

"Deepawali celebrates the triumph of goodness over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Deepawali is the time when values of generosity, charity, and inclusivity - so deeply ingrained in our civilizational ethos become profoundly evident when we share and extend our support towards the needy and underprivileged sections," he added.

The Vice-President urged citizens to "shun negativity and Adharma and embrace positivity and Dharma" for both personal and national progress.

"This year, as we celebrate Deepawali, let us all shun negativity and Adharma to adopt positivity and Dharma - not only for our own individual good but also for the overall progress of the Nation. Akin to the diyas lit in every home collectively illuminating the night skies on this festival, let our dedication and commitment usher in collective growth for Bharat. I pray to Goddess Lakshmi to shower Her blessings of peace, prosperity and good health on each one of you. Shubh Deepawali!" the Vice-President said.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities worldwide. Known as the "festival of lights," it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Diwali also marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayana. During the festival, homes are cleaned and illuminated with oil lamps and lights.

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Families exchange sweets and gifts, wear new clothes, and burst firecrackers as part of the celebrations.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on the intervening night of October 20 and 21. (ANI)

