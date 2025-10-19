New Delhi, October 19: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to all citizens, urging them to celebrate the festival of lights responsibly and in an environment-friendly manner. Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan also greeted people on the occasion. In her message, the President said: "I urge everyone to celebrate Diwali safely, responsibly and in an environment-friendly manner. May this Diwali bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all." “On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and across the world,” she said.

Diwali, one of India’s most popular festivals, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. The festival symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. Celebrated across the country with immense fervour, the auspicious occasion of Diwali gives the message of mutual affection and brotherhood. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Greets Saints, Joins Diwali Celebrations in Holy City; Performs Aarti, Pulls ‘Pushpak Vimaan’ Chariot (See Pics and Videos).

This festival of light is also an occasion for self-reflection and self-improvement. This festival is also an opportunity to help and support the deprived and the needy, and to bring joy into their lives, she said.

Vice President Radhakrishnan, in his message, said: "Deepawali is a time when the values of generosity, charity, and inclusivity – deeply ingrained in our civilizational ethos – shine forth as we share and extend our support to the needy and underprivileged sections of society."

As we celebrate Deepawali, we must all shun negativity and Adharma and embrace positivity and Dharma – not only for our individual good but also for the overall progress of the nation, he added.

Radhakrishnan added that, akin to the diyas lit in every home collectively illuminating the night skies on this festival, our dedication and commitment should together usher in collective growth for the country. Praying to Goddess Lakshmi to shower her blessings of peace, prosperity, and good health on everyone, he extended his warm wishes to all.

