Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that while poverty and aid from other countries used to be discussed during the rule of previous governments, now for the first time since independence, India is daring to dream big and has the potential to realize it.

Speaking at the launch of multiple development initiatives, the Prime Minister said, "For the first time after independence, India is daring to dream big and fulfil them. A long period in the last century was spent discussing poverty, seeking help from the world and living somehow. For the first time in the history of independent India, the world trusts India's resolutions."

PM Modi said that in the last 8 years, the BJP government have worked with a futuristic vision and modern approach to develop physical and social infrastructure.

"We have seen those times when the money meant for the welfare of the poor was lost in scams. There was no sign of sensitivity regarding the tax received from the taxpayer," said PM Modi.

"Today, India is investing in upgrading its physical and social infrastructure, with futuristic thinking and modern approach," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the eagerness of Indians to build a developed India in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is visible in the world as well.

"Today, everyone feels that India is doing something essential for rapid development and prosperity. Today, India is full of unprecedented confidence. With the inspiration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, sense of 'swaraj' and 'suraaj' reflects on the double-engine government of today's India," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that the big economies of the world are in trouble today, but even in such difficult times, India is giving free ration to more than 80 crore countrymen.

He said that modern connectivity will take Mumbai to new heights.

"We are working towards making cities like Mumbai future-ready to fuel India's growth. Infrastructure like Metro is being developed on a mission mode," said the PM.

PM Modi said India is making huge investments in the construction of infrastructure adding that it shows the reflection of today's India.

"Now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal, one of the oldest railway stations in the country, is also going to be rejuvenated," he added. (ANI)

