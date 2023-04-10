New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Priests of temples in the city especially those located along the Yamuna on Monday underwent a training programme on the use of eco-friendly materials in packaging of prasad and biodegradable materials in the making of idols.

Any attempt at rejuvenation of the river Yamuna will have to essentially involve the people of Delhi, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said, addressing the priests at the NDMC convention centre here.

"Pujaris and purohits can play an important role in raising awareness among local communities," Saxena said, urging them to follow eco-friendly procedures for religious, cultural and spiritual functions.

He also asked them to inspire and encourage people to actively participate in the cleaning of the Yamuna, a statement from the LG's office said.

Asking the priests to play the role of educators and change-makers, the LG said disposal of religious materials causes pollution in the Yamuna.

The training programme was held to explain the best practices that can help prevent pollution in the river. These included promoting the use of eco-friendly materials in religious offerings, discouraging the dumping of waste or plastic in the river, and educating people about waste management practices in temples and ashrams located on the banks of the river.

They were requested to play their part in raising awareness, promoting eco-friendly sustainable practices with local communities and other stakeholders and work in tandem with government agencies, the statement said.

