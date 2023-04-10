Mumbai, April 10: The holy month of Ramzan in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and other cities of India began on March 24 as the recent moon was not sighted on March 22 evening. Muslims in India completed the month of Sha'ban on March 23 and began Ramzan fast the next day. Ramzan or Ramadan as it is known is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Ramadan will end after 29 to 30 days of fasting with Ramadan Eid or Eid al-Fitr.

Today, Muslims are observing the 18th fast of Ramadan. Tomorrow, members of the Muslim community will observe the 19th Roza, or the fast of Ramadan. During Ramzan, Muslim adults observe Ramadan fast from morning to evening. They abstain from eating or drinking water and break their fasting by consuming dates. Muslims begin fasting in the morning before sunrise with Sehri and end their fast in the evening post sunset with Iftar. It must be noted that the timings of Sehri and Iftar vary from city to city. Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 18th Roza of Ramzan on April 10 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, and Other Cities of India.

Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the 19th Roza on Tuesday, April 11.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 11:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 19 05:10 AM 6:56 PM 11 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 11:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 19 04:39 AM 6:45 PM 11 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 11:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 19 04:27 AM 6:29 PM 11 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 11:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 19 04:46 AM 6:22 PM 11 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 11:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 19 04:49 AM 6:32 PM 11 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 11:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 19 04:03 AM 5:56 PM 11 April 2023

The holy month of Ramadan is considered one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. The other four pillars of Islam are the Profession of Faith, Prayer, Alms, and Pilgrimage. Ramzan or Ramadan is also known as Ramadhan, or Ramathan among others. While it is mandatory for all Muslim adults to observe Ramzan fast only those who are sick or traveling are exempted from fasting. The festival of Ramzan also teaches Muslims to develop self-discipline and self-restraint and indulge in prayers and read the Holy Quran. Eid 2023 Date: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know Ramadan Chand Raat Date in India, Saudi Arabia and Other Countries.

