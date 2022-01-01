New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on the first day of 2022 on Saturday and expressed hope that the New Year will bring an abundance of joy and good health to everyone.

"Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone's lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the nation early this morning.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari were among others who extended greetings to the nation on New Year 2022. (ANI)

