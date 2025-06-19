New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 55th birthday.

In a post on social media X, the PM wrote "Birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended wishes to the Congress leader.

In a post on social media X, Singh wrote, "Greetings to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also extended wishes to the Congress leader and said that he was bound to the latter not by blood but by thought, vision and purpose."Warm birthday wishes to my brother-in-ideals, @RahulGandhi-- bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose. May you continue to stand firm and lead with courage. In our march towards a brighter India, victory shall be ours," Stalin said in a post on X.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi Ji. May God bless you with good health and a long life. The extent to which Rahul ji is fighting for the rights of the oppressed, deprived, Dalits, Tribals, backwards classes, and the poor among the upper castes in this country is truly unprecedented. It's true social justice. We all stand with you in this fight for justice. I truly hope that your efforts to protect the Constitution and democracy with such resolve, and your message of peace and love in the entire nation, will succeed. The time has come for you to step forward and lead the nation, to strengthen democracy and safeguard the Constitution."

A job fair is all set to be organised by the Indian Youth Congress on the occasion of their leader's birthday. The IYC claims that the job fair will bring together over 100 companies and MNCs, which will offer over 5000 jobs to the people. (ANI)

