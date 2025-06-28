Amaravati, Jun 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed municipal officials to prioritise cleanliness in municipalities and take preventive measures against the spread of infectious diseases.

Reviewing the Municipal Department at his camp office, the chief minister took stock of ongoing projects, establishment of waste management plants, provision of basic infrastructure in municipalities and other activities.

"Prioritise cleanliness in municipalities and municipal corporations and take preventive measures against the spread of infectious diseases," said Naidu in an official release.

Observing that the monsoon is approaching, Naidu said mosquitoes will increase and directed officials to ensure that drainage systems do not overflow.

Noting that drinking water must not be contaminated, he said people should have access to clean drinking water.

Prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases, said Naidu, adding that mosquitoes are a major cause which must be addressed.

As poultry waste is making the environment unhygienic, the CM said it must not be dumped indiscriminately.

Implement a regulated system for poultry waste disposal and bring in a dedicated poultry waste management policy, he said, directing officials to explore linking it with the circular economy.

Further, he directed officials to review all Central government projects under the municipal sector and focus on securing as many funds as possible, among other instructions.

