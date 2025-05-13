Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI): Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the need for dialogue with fellow countrymen and political parties.

Kharge said, "While the PM is ready to talk to every world leader about Pakistan, he should also address his own countrymen and engage with other political parties. It has been over a fortnight, and the PM chooses monologue over dialogue with his fellow countrymen."

He added, "Congress is clear that it will stand by the government for any decisive decision in the interest of the country. We have asked for an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament."

Kharge also commented on U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on mediation leading to a ceasefire, stating, "Donald Trump says his mediation led to the ceasefire. This is nothing but interference in a bilateral issue."

"The Pakistan Prime Minister calls for Parliament and claims victory over India, and even then our Prime Minister is silent. So, I think the Prime Minister should stop fighting battles in the media and on social media and actually focus on foreign diplomacy and telling the truth to the nation," stated Priyank Kharge.

Following the understanding between India and Pakistan, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge asserted that they should continue the battle against terrorism, adding that preparations that India was doing as a nation to combat terrorism should go ahead with full flow.

"We should continue our battle against terrorism. Terrorism does not understand ceasefire. So I think whatever preparations we are doing as a nation to combat terrorism should go ahead with full flow," Kharge told ANI.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also said that it was "unprecedented" that they learned this from American President Donald Trump.

"It is unprecedented that we get to know this from the American President... Therefore, the questions that India wants to ask can only be answered through a special session of Parliament. Therefore, Congress demands a special session of Parliament and an all-party meeting... the country deserves to know what it has achieved and what India has lost...the victims of Pahalgam would also like to know whether justice has been served to them or not," Khera said.

Claiming that US mediation played a key role, US President Donald Trump praised the leadership of both countries for choosing "common sense and great intelligence" to de-escalate the crisis.

Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Earlier, India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on May 2. The attack had killed 26 people. India had stuck nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan. This saw Pakistan up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)

