Mumbai, May 13: As archers gather at the Polo Ground in Shillong, players await Shillong Teer Results for today, May 13, 2025. Organised under the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), this traditional archery-based lottery continues to attract eager participants from across the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai promise yet another thrilling day of predictions and possibilities. The results for both Round 1 and Round 2 will be declared online as per the schedule.

Players and enthusiasts can access the Shillong Teer result with the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart available on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The charts display winning numbers from each round, allowing players to cross-check their predictions quickly. With games kicking off from 10:30 AM onward, players will be keen to see if luck favours their guesses. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 12 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 13, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer results for May 13, 2025, will be declared in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, with the first round usually announced around 10:30 AM and the second round shortly after. Participants looking to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. On these sites, look for the option labelled “Shillong Teer Result for May 13, 2025” to access the latest winning numbers. Participants can also scroll below to check the Shillong Teer results. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and its surrounding regions. Organised by KHASA, the game is played six days a week from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sundays in the Polo Ground. The lottery game involves skilled archers shooting arrows at designated targets in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2. Participants here place bets based on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. Shillong Teer is a legal game under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, making it both a cultural and lawful form of lottery in the state.

