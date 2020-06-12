India News | Priyanka Gandhi's Private Secy Files Plea for Anticipatory Bail in Bus Dispute Case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Sandeep Singh, the private secretary of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, filed a petition before the Allahabad High Court on Friday for an anticipatory bail in the bus dispute case.

The court will hear his plea on June 17.

Also Read | AP Intermediate Board Exam Result 2020 Declared at manabadi.co.in: Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Marks Online at bieap.gov.in.

In May, the police had filed a case against Singh and Uttar Pradesh Congress unit president Ajay Kumar for allegedly presenting fake documents in the list of 1,000 buses that the party had provided to bring back migrant workers.

A case was filed against the duo and others at Hazratganj police station. (ANI)

Also Read | 'Lights Off Kerala' on June 17: What is The Protest All About? Insight Into First-of-a-Kind Demonstration Called by Congress-Led UDF.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)