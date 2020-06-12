'Lights Off Kerala' on June 17: What is The Protest All About? Insight Into First-of-a-Kind Demonstration Called by Congress-Led UDF

Thiruvananthapuram, June 12: In a protest against unprecedented "hike" in power tariff by the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on June 17 will organise "Lights off Kerala" protest. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that due to COVID-19, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials could not collect meter readings, subsequently, the bi-monthly electricity bill jumps. Kerala Theatre Owners Seek Reduction in Fixed Charges of Electricity And Entertainment Taxes From Govt to Sustain Financial Loss Due to Lockdown.

"Since the billing rates are in telescopic nature, this delay in meter reading when done subsequently saw the bi-monthly electricity bill jump, causing heartburn to many. This issue was raised on numerous occasions but no action has come so far and hence we are forced to stage this protest," said Chennithala.

"We demand the Government to roll back the inflated portion of the electricity bill for the period of Corona outbreak as a relief measure. People are facing hardships like never before, and they need to be supported. Mark your disagreement and protest with Lights Off Kerala," Chennithala tweeted.

What is "Lights off Kerala" Protest And How it Will be Observed?

"Lights off Kerala" protest has been called by Congress-led UDF against inflated electricity bills. The protest can be observed by switch off lights for three minutes on June 17 at 9 pm. Chennithala has also asked people to use hashtags-#LightsOffKerala and #IamShocked.

Chennithala also said that they will be launching an online complaint register where people can join and log on to register their protest. "This will be there till the government rolls back the excess charges," he said.

