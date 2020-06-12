Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

'Lights Off Kerala' on June 17: What is The Protest All About? Insight Into First-of-a-Kind Demonstration Called by Congress-Led UDF

News Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 06:54 PM IST
A+
A-
'Lights Off Kerala' on June 17: What is The Protest All About? Insight Into First-of-a-Kind Demonstration Called by Congress-Led UDF
Representational Image (Photo credits: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram, June 12: In a protest against unprecedented "hike" in power tariff by the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on June 17 will organise "Lights off Kerala" protest. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that due to COVID-19, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials could not collect meter readings, subsequently, the bi-monthly electricity bill jumps. Kerala Theatre Owners Seek Reduction in Fixed Charges of Electricity And Entertainment Taxes From Govt to Sustain Financial Loss Due to Lockdown.

"Since the billing rates are in telescopic nature, this delay in meter reading when done subsequently saw the bi-monthly electricity bill jump, causing heartburn to many. This issue was raised on numerous occasions but no action has come so far and hence we are forced to stage this protest," said Chennithala.

"We demand the Government to roll back the inflated portion of the electricity bill for the period of Corona outbreak as a relief measure. People are facing hardships like never before, and they need to be supported. Mark your disagreement and protest with Lights Off Kerala," Chennithala tweeted.

What is "Lights off Kerala" Protest And How it Will be Observed?

"Lights off Kerala" protest has been called by Congress-led UDF against inflated electricity bills. The protest can be observed by switch off lights for three minutes on June 17 at 9 pm. Chennithala has also asked people to use hashtags-#LightsOffKerala and #IamShocked.

Chennithala also said that they will be launching an online complaint register where people can join and log on to register their protest. "This will be there till the government rolls back the excess charges," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Congress electricity tariff June 17 Kerala Kerala Protest Kerala State Electricity Board KSEB Lights off Kerala Lights off Kerala Protest Ramesh Chennithala
You might also like
How to Make Parotta at Home? Ingredients and Easy Recipe to Make the Perfect Kerala-Style Malabar Parotta (Watch Video)
Food

How to Make Parotta at Home? Ingredients and Easy Recipe to Make the Perfect Kerala-Style Malabar Parotta (Watch Video)
Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 12, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Information

Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 12, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Meet Shivanand Hulyalkar, the Congress Party Member & Social Worker, Working on Ground for the Welfare of People During a Pandemic
News

Meet Shivanand Hulyalkar, the Congress Party Member & Social Worker, Working on Ground for the Welfare of People During a Pandemic
Sachin Pilot Denies Rift in Rajasthan Congress, Says Will Win Two Rajya Sabha Seats; Here's The Number Game
Politics

Sachin Pilot Denies Rift in Rajasthan Congress, Says Will Win Two Rajya Sabha Seats; Here's The Number Game
Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 11, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Information

Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 11, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in
Sabarimala Temple Not to Open for Public for Monthly Pooja, Kerala Govt Cancels Temple Festival Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
News

Sabarimala Temple Not to Open for Public for Monthly Pooja, Kerala Govt Cancels Temple Festival Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Tiger Found Dead in Kerala's Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, Carcass Sent For Post-Mortem
News

Tiger Found Dead in Kerala's Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, Carcass Sent For Post-Mortem
Rajasthan: Congress Alleges Attempts Being Made to Destabilise Ashok Gehlot Govt Ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls, Summons MLAs For Meeting
News

Rajasthan: Congress Alleges Attempts Being Made to Destabilise Ashok Gehlot Govt Ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls, Summons MLAs For Meeting
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement