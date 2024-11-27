Basti (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Mass Marriage scheme, aimed at supporting underprivileged brides, has come under fire following allegations of substandard gifts and fake jewellery being distributed during the ceremony here.

The district magistrate has ordered a probe into the matter and said strict action will be taken against the persons responsible for the distribution of alleged poor quality gifts.

The event, held on Tuesday, turned chaotic after substandard items were allegedly handed out as gifts sparked outrage among the attendees.

The ceremony facilitated the marriage of 543 underprivileged girls, but complaints emerged that the brides received fake jewellery, including counterfeit anklets and substandard household items such as defective pressure cookers, lipsticks, mirrors, utensils and low-quality sarees.

Hindu organisations like Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh, led by district president Akhilesh Singh, protested against the alleged corruption at the venue.

Several brides also objected to the poor-quality gifts.

According to the scheme guidelines, each bride is entitled to receive registered ISI-marked jewellery, a pressure cooker, cosmetics, sarees of at least five metre length and other essential items along with Rs 51,000.

District Magistrate Ravish Kumar Gupta, upon receiving complaints, said that a thorough investigation will be conducted.

He expressed displeasure over the functioning of the district social welfare officer and promised strict action against those responsible for compromising with the quality of the gifts.

