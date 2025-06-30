New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forming a four-member probe committee into the alleged Kolkata gangrape case, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that problems are not solved by ignoring a rape in BJP ruled state and considering rape in non BJP ruled state as a bigger thing.

While speaking to ANI, Khera said, "Definitely it is a law and order issue. It's the issue pertaining to the way our society is, the way we raise male children. I mean, these are questions that governments alone can't address. But all of us need to address, put our heads together and discuss some solutions instead of saying rape in Hathras is fine to be ignored but a rape in Kolkata is a bigger thing. A rape in Odisha should be ignored because it's a BJP rule state but in Kathua not only rape should be ignored but a rapist should be celebrated. In Bilkis Bano case you garland those who raped her. This is not the way you solve problems."

Also Read | Sonbhadra Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Pot of Boiling Chhole in Uttar Pradesh, Sister Had Died After Falling in Dal Pot 2 Years Ago.

A four-member investigation committee on Monday including Satpal Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Biplab Kumar Deb and Manan Kumar arrived in Kolkata to investigate the alleged gang rape case in Kolkata.

Former Union Minister and committee member Satpal Singh stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stood with daughters and sisters of the state, further stating that if the committee was not granted permission to meet the Police officials and the Chief Secretary to investigate the case, it would seem that the truth was being hidden.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Moon Landing Fake or Real? Here's the Truth Behind NASA's Historic Apollo 11 Mission.

"Every BJP member and official stands firmly with every sister and daughter of West Bengal. I am confident that Mamata Banerjee's government will allow us to visit the site of the incident, discuss with the officers who conducted the investigation, and talk to the college authorities. After that, we have requested time to meet the Police Commissioner and the Chief Secretary...I am confident that we will be granted permission to go there, and if they do not grant permission, it will mean they want to hide the truth..." Singh said.

BJP leader and committee member Meenakshi Lekhi stated that workers of the committee had sought time to meet the Police Commissioner, Chief Secretary and other college authorities to understand the actions taken and the progress made in the case.

"Communication with the public is essential. Those who are in the administration but do not listen to the public's voice or engage with them are working against the administration...Our workers have sought time to meet with the Police Commissioner, Chief Secretary and college authorities to understand what actions have been taken and how far the process has progressed..." Lekhi said, speaking to reporters.

Earlier, on June 25, a female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba area. The police have arrested four persons, including the main accused Manojit Mishra, and formed a five-member Special team to investigate the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)