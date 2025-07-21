Aizawl, Jul 21 (PTI) The Chief Engineer of Project Pushpak of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) GP Singh on Monday called on Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh and briefed him on critical key infrastructure projects to enhance border security and improve connectivity in the northeastern state, Raj Bhavan sources said.

The chief engineer also presented proposals to the governor during the meeting.

While acknowledging the significance of the various projects under Project Pushpak, Singh assured the chief engineer of his commitment to facilitating coordination with relevant Central and state government authorities to ensure swift approvals and funding for their timely implementation, the sources said.

The discussion highlighted six key projects, including the urgent need to upgrade the Kawnpui-Durtlang-Aizawl (K-D-A) road and the necessity for securing funds from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the sources said.

The two discussed the need for fast track disposal of Land Acquisition (LA) and Forest Clearance (FC) cases related to International Border (IMB) road works and fencing works under MHA to ensure timely progress, and proposal for the Kawlchaw-Serkawr-Tuipang road, emphasising the need for the state government to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) promptly to commence this strategic work.

They also discussed allocation of a package under the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) to the 71 RCC (GREF) unit in Lawngtlai to ensure effective supervision and completion of KMMTTP, highlighting its potential to boost development, and also proposal to assign certain packages of the Aizawl bypass project to Pushpak/BRO to facilitate its smooth and efficient completion, which is critical for decongesting traffic in the capital city, the sources said.

