Mangaluru, Jan 28 (PTI) Police on Friday said they have busted a prostitution racket operating in a lodge at Udupi, 56 km from here, and arrested four people in this connection.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Wife Tips Off Police After Man Films Her Sister While Changing; Accused Arrested.

A woman was rescued from the lodge the owner of which was booked, said the police.

Also Read | Beating Retreat Ceremony 2022: 'Around 1,000 Indigenously Built Drones To Form Part of Light Show', Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Five mobile phones and Rs 2,850 in cash were seized from the arrested people. they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)