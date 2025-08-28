Patna (Bihar) [India], August 28 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sanjay Yadav on Thursday termed the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' a protest, a challenge, and a revolution aimed at protecting democracy.

He mentioned that the Mahagathbandhan is getting an unprecedented response, and the people in Bihar are demanding their rights. Yadav noted that the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' has now turned into 'Voter Ashirwad Yatra', the people have made sure that a change in the state is inevitable.

"We are getting unprecedented response. This is a protest, a challenge, a revolution to protect our democracy and constitution. People of Bihar are demanding their rights. The government tried to snatch away people's most powerful weapon, the vote. But now, the people of Bihar have made up their mind. This 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' has now turned into 'Voter Ashirwad Yatra'. People have made sure that change is inevitable," Sanjay Yadav told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday raised serious questions over alleged donations amounting to Rs 4,300 crore received by unnamed political parties in Gujarat.

Sharing the media Investigation report on X, the allegations cited the report, which claimed that ten unnamed political parties in Gujarat received donations worth Rs 4,300 crore but declared spending of only Rs 39 lakh.

"There are some unnamed parties in Gujarat whose names no one has heard of - but they received donations worth ₹4,300 crores!" Rahul Gandhi said in his X post.

"Where did these thousands of crores come from? Who is running them? And where did the money go? Will the Election Commission investigate - or will it ask for affidavits here too, like before? Or will it change the law itself, so that this data can also be hidden?" Gandhi asked, tagging his post with #VoteChori (Vote Theft).

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft).

Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1. (ANI)

