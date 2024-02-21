Shambhu Border (Punjab) [India], February 21 (ANI): Farmers from Punjab at Shambhu border tried to move towards the barricades on Wednesday as part of their protest march to Delhi over their demands with police using tear gas shells to control the situation.

The protesting farmers, whose demands include a legal guarantee for minimum support price, had earlier rejected the government's offer after the fourth round of talks. They had announced that they would resume their protest on Wednesday.

Protesting farmers said Haryana Police had fired tear gas shells to disperse them.

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda has said the government is willing for further talks with farmers.

"After the fourth round, the government is ready to discuss all the issues like MSP, crop diversification, stubble issue in the fifth round. I again invite the farmer leaders for discussion," Arjun Munda told ANI on Wednesday.

"I appeal to them to maintain peace and we should find a solution through dialogue. No information has come yet (from the farmers' side). We appeal that we should move forward for talks and present our stand. The government also wants to move forward and find a solution," the Union Minister said. (ANI)

