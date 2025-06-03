Imphal, Jun 3 (PTI) A 48-hour picketing launched by the All Naga Students Association, Manipur (ANSAM), led to the shutdown of government offices across the Naga-majority hill district of Senapati, affecting administrative functioning on Tuesday.

The protest which began on June 2 was launched against the Centre's decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the border fencing along the Myanmar boundary.

In Senapati district, the protest was spearheaded by the Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA), in coordination with its federating units.

Protestors picketed office entrances to enforce the shutdown.

Tension escalated on Tuesday at the Senapati SP office when a scuffle between protesters and police led to partial damage to a vehicle belonging to the district police.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

On Monday, Naga student bodies of Chandel district under the aegis of Naga Students' Union Chandel (NSUC) picketed various government offices.

