Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], June 10 (ANI): Members of a Mumbai-based Islamic organisation, Raza Academy, on Friday staged a demonstration at Muslim Chowk in Kalaburagi against the controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, the protest over the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Sharma turned violent. Vehicles were torched and vandalised and incidents of stone-pelting were also reported from several places. Injuries were reported in the capital city.

Speaking to ANI, Anish Gupta, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ranchi said, "The situation is a little tense but under control. We are making all efforts from our end. Heavy security deployment is done. Senior officials are also present at the spot. We are making all efforts to see that the crowd is dispersed from here."

Similar protests were held in West Bengal. A huge crowd gathered at Howrah to protest against Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal over their controversial remarks.

Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were also reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers.

A massive protest took place at Delhi's Jama Masjid over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

Delhi Police said they have removed the protestors and the situation is under control now.

In Navi Mumbai, women carry out a protest march against the controversial remark by Sharma.

Muslims also staged a protest against Nupur Sharma after Friday prayers at Aziziya Masjid at Mehdipatnam junction in Hyderabad.

Around 200 people staged protests raising slogans against Nupur Sharma. Protesters were seen with placards in the protest on the road of Mehdipatnam. Police deployed heavy police force along Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to prevent any untoward incidents.

Talking to the media, DS Chauhan, Additional Commissioner of Police, said there was peaceful protest police have handled it well no untoward incident took place they have protested and left the place no case has been registered.

This comes as the row over the comments on the Prophet by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has blown up, leading to global outrage.

Over the last few days, several countries such as Malaysia, Kuwait and Pakistan condemned recent remarks made by a few BJP leaders. While Nupur Sharma made comments during a TV debate, another leader Naveen Jindal posted a controversial remark on Twitter.

The BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled media in-charge, Naveen Jindal, over the remarks. The party issued a statement emphasising its intolerance for disrespect of any religious personality. (ANI)

