Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the creation of new 19 districts, some residents of Sujangarh in Churu staged a demonstration on Saturday to demand a separate district.

The protesting residents blocked a highway to press for their demand. The local market in Sujangarh was also shut.

Among the protesters was Iqbal Khan, a local councillor belonging to the Congress.

Some protesters also demonstrated outside the residence of the Congress' Sujangarh MLA Manoj Kumar.

Former Sujangarh Municipal Council chairman Babulal Kuldeep said Gehlot should fulfil the years-old demand of Sujangarh residents and carve out a separate district for the region.

While replying to a debate on the Budget in the assembly on Friday, Gehlot announced the creation of 19 districts and three divisions, taking the respective totals to 50 and 10.

