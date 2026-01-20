Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Amid the controversy surrounding the redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, Congress MP Imran Masood stated that "public faith is being hurt" and alleged that there is a restriction on Constitutional rights.

Masood told ANI, "People's beliefs are being hurt... There is a restriction on constitutional rights... Can the broken idols be restored?... Many people from Haridwar have told me that Har Ki Pauri is being demolished as well..."

The remarks come after a controversy erupted over a demolition and clearing drive at Manikarnika Ghat, where heavy machinery was used to remove encroachments and old structures as part of a beautification and strengthening project. During the process, several ancient idols and artefacts were reportedly found. Local authorities said these have been secured by the culture department and will be reinstalled after construction.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have registered eight separate cases at Chowk Police Station in Varanasi against AI-generated images and misleading information on the development work at Manikarnika Ghat. According to the police, these cases have been registered against eight individuals and others who retweeted or made objectionable comments, under sections 196, 298, 299, and 353 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

Addressing the matter, Mohit Agarwal, Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, said eight FIRs have been registered after misleading pictures surfaced online. "On inspection, the Kumbha Mahadev temple is found to be safe, with no rubble present. The Investigating Officers in the case have issued notices to the accused and given them 72 hours to present their side before the Police. If they don't do so, they will be considered guilty. We will submit our report to the court, which may lead to the accused's arrest. I appeal to the public to verify facts before posting anything online," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the issue, providing clarity on the development projects in Kashi and targeting those involved in the case, accusing them of "defaming India's heritage and creating obstacles." Adityanath further added that the government's project aims to modernise the facilities while upholding tradition. (ANI)

