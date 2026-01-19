New Delhi, January 19: The Ministry of Defence has finalised the lineup of 30 vibrant tableaux that will participate in the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026. This year's procession along Kartavya Path will feature a blend of 16 States and Union Territories alongside 14 Central Ministries and Departments. Under the overarching themes of "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) and "Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka" (India: Mother of Democracy), the display aims to showcase India’s technological progress, cultural heritage, and the growing role of women in national development.

States and Union Territories Selected for Republic Day Parade

Following a rigorous multi-stage selection process by an expert committee, 16 States and UTs were chosen to display their regional achievements and traditions. To ensure every state gets a fair opportunity over time, the Ministry followed the three-year cyclic plan established in 2024. Republic Day Parade 2026: Date, Time, Venue and Live Streaming Details.

Key highlights from the state participants include:

Uttar Pradesh: A display centring on the "Viksit Uttar Pradesh" initiative, featuring the state's industrial corridors and spiritual heritage.

Tamil Nadu: A focus on the ancient democratic traditions of the "Kudavolai" system of village administration.

Maharashtra: Showcasing the "Swarajya" legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj alongside the state's modern infrastructure projects.

Ladakh: Highlighting sustainable tourism and the region's unique high-altitude carbon-neutral initiatives.

Central Ministries and Technological Displays

The 14 tableaux from Central Ministries will focus heavily on India's leap in digital infrastructure, space exploration, and indigenisation. The ISRO tableau is expected to be a major attraction, featuring a model of the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS) and the progress of the Gaganyaan mission. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and IT will demonstrate the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare and agriculture. The Ministry of Culture will once again bring to life the "Mother of Democracy" theme, utilising augmented reality elements to engage the live audience.

Focus on 'Nari Shakti'

Continuing the momentum from previous years, "Nari Shakti" (Women Power) remains a dominant sub-theme. Several tableaux, including those from the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Indian Armed Forces, will highlight the increasing presence of women in combat roles and leadership positions within the rural economy.

For the first time, a dedicated tableau will showcase the success of women-led startups in the "Deep-Tech" sector, underlining the shift from traditional roles to frontline innovation. Republic Day Parade 2026 FAQs: When and Where To Buy Tickets? What Are the Event Timings and Venue? Your Key Questions Answered.

Selection Process and Modernisation of Tableaux

The selection for the 2026 Republic Day parade involved a panel of distinguished artists, historians, and experts who evaluated hundreds of sketches and 3D models. The Ministry has encouraged the use of eco-friendly materials and electronic components to reduce the carbon footprint of the event. To enhance the viewer experience, the "MyGov" portal will host a "People’s Choice" award, allowing citizens to vote for their favourite tableau through a QR-code-based system during the live broadcast.

