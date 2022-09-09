Puducherry, Sep 9 (PTI) Puducherry reported 46 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,73,248, a senior official of the Department of Health said here on Friday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the 46 fresh cases surfaced during examination of 787 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 33 cases out of 46 new infections, while Karaikal reported the remaining 13 cases.

Mahe and Yanam regions had no fresh case of viral infection today, the Director said.

The active cases were 304 which comprised six patients in hospitals and the remaining 298 in home quarantine.

Sriramulu said there was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,969.

He said 37 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,70,975.

The test positivity rate was 5.84 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.69 per cent, respectively.

The Health Department has tested 23,86,819 samples till now and found 20,22,070 out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has so far administered 21,23,265 doses which comprised 9,90,164 first doses, 8,26,756 second doses and 3,06,345 booster doses.

