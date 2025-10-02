Puducherry [India], October 2 (ANI): Puducherry Lt Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy offer a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Thursday.

The 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated today by the Puducherry government. Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan garlanded Gandhi's statue at Gandhi Square on Beach Road. The event featured interfaith prayers and Gandhian kirtans.

Following this, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Perunthalaivar Kamaraj, the Lt Governor garlanded Kamaraj's statue at Kamaraj Square.

The celebration was attended by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly R. Selvam, Public Works Minister K. Lakshmi Narayanan, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly P. Rajavelu, members of the Legislative Assembly, and Secretary to the Information Department Mohammed Asin Abid.

The birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi is being celebrated throughout the nation with great fervour. Political leaders have extended their greetings to the public and paid tributes to the father of the nation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, accompanied by Union Minister Manohar Lal during the tribute ceremony.

PM Modi also paid homage to Gandhi in a post on X, recalling his courage and values of service and compassion. Modi said the nation would continue to follow the Mahatma's path in its quest for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

This year marks the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, remembered as the Father of the Nation for his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle.

October 2, 2025, marks the 156th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

October 2, in India is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, while across the globe it is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, following a 2007 United Nations resolution that received support from over 140 countries.

At the UN, the day is observed with statements from the Secretary-General and events that connect Gandhi's philosophy to today's realities. In recent years, these messages have highlighted the conflicts across the globe and reminded nations that Gandhi's belief in truth and non-violence is "more powerful than any weapon."

In India, the observance takes the form of tributes at Raj Ghat, cultural and educational programmes, and public campaigns that highlight Gandhi's ideals.

Born on October 2, 1869, Mahatma Gandhi was a leading figure in the Indian freedom struggle. (ANI)

