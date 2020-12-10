Pune, Dec 10 (PTI)Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Kiran Bedisaid here on Thursday that the Union Territory will soon catch on as a popular tourist destination.

"In immediate future, Puducherry will become a favorite tourist destination of India, as the central government has invested a lot of money for improving its infrastructure," she said at a virtual event.

Also Read | Bodo Territorial Council Elections 2020: Around 80% Voter Turnout Recorded in Phase 2.

Bedi was delivering an online lecture on the topic "Perseverance- Instances from My Life", organisedas part of the Symbiosis Golden Jubilee Lecture Series.

"What you think, you become. It totally depends on where you spend your time and energy," the former IPS officer said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir DDC Elections 2020: Phase 5 of Polling Ends With 51% Voter Turnout.

"If you spend it on positive things you will get benefits out of it and if you spend it on negative things you will suffer," she said.

A person should choose a profession that makes him or her happy, Bedi advised.

"Your profession should be an extension of your own," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)