Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a tea hotel in Pune's Dhankawadi area on Sunday evening due to a gas cylinder leakage, resulting in the death of one person and causing extensive damage to nearby shops.

The blaze destroyed the hotel's materials and affected two neighboring clothing shops. A hotel worker who was critically injured in the incident was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Also Read | Gorakhpur Road Accident: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Ambulance, Truck in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a Press statement issued by Pune Fire Department PRO Nilesh Mahajan, "The Pune Fire Department responded promptly and deployed fire fighting vehicles from Katraj and Gangadham fire stations, managing to bring the fire under control and dousing it completely to ensure to stop further spread of fire."

As per the statement, preliminary information suggests that the fire started due to a leakage in one of the eight gas cylinders stored in the hotel. Upon arrival, firefighters rescued the victim from the hotel in an injured state, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Loitering Munition Test Range in Nagpur, Calls It ‘Boost’ for Self-Reliance in Defence.

The identification process of the deceased is underway, and police have launched an investigation into the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)