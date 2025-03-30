Nagpur, March 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Loitering Munition Test Range at the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited facility in Nagpur and said that it will "significantly" boost self-reliance in the defence sector. Taking to X, PM Modi said, "I visited the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited facility in Nagpur and inaugurated the Loitering Munition Test Range. This will significantly boost self-reliance in the defence sector."

Additionally, Chairman and Founder of Solar Industries India Ltd Satyanarayan Nandlal Nuwal said that this centre is the first one in the country. Speaking with ANI, Satyanarayan Nandlal Nuwal said, "The Loitering Munition Test centre that we have--I don't think that there is any such centre in our country. We want to fulfil our commitments on time, and hence we have established that."

Loitering munition -- also called a suicide drones are designed to hover over a target area for some time before engaging and destroying it with a precision strike. It is useful for striking high-value or mobile targets without risk to troops. Apart from visiting Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, PM Modi held a roadshow in Nagpur where people gathered in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of PM Narendra Modi. PM Modi arrived at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and paid floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh in Nagpur.

PM Modi also laid foundation of the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre and said that the hat the goal of the government is to serve people of the nation by ensuring that qualified doctors are available to the people. Hailing the government's decision to provide medical education in regional languages, the Prime Minister said that the government made this bold decision, and this has happened for the first time after independence.

"We have not only doubled the number of medical colleges but also tripled the number of operational AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in the country. Additionally, the number of medical seats has also been doubled. Our goal is to serve the community by ensuring that qualified doctors are available to the people", PM Modi said while addressing the gathering.

