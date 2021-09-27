Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Pune city police have registered two different cases and arrested two persons for allegedly betting on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and seized a total of Rs 92.60 lakh and Rs 65,000 from their possession, informed the police.

Acting on information regarding betting on an IPL match, the Pune Police conducted raids on Sunday and arrested two alleged bookies identified as Ganesh Bhutada and Ashok Dehurodkar.

Also Read | iQOO Z5 5G With 5,000mAh Battery & Snapdragon 778G Processor Launched in India at Rs 23,990.

They have been arrested from the jurisdiction of Samarth Police station and Market Yard Police station.

Prima facie both the accused have international links, the police alleged.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Elderly Woman Abused, Thrashed by Husband For Asking Money to Buy Medicines in Vejalpur.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)