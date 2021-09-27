Ahmedabad, September 27: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat's Ahmedabad where an elderly woman was beaten by her husband after she asked him for some money to buy medicines. Reports inform that the 60-year-old woman from Vejalpur filed a complaint on Sunday alleging that her 62-year-old husband refused to give her money for buying medicines. She stated that when she persisted, he thrashed her brutally. The woman alleged before the Vejalpur police that her husband and in-laws began harassing her soon after her marriage. Punjab Woman Dies By Suicide In Ludhiana; Husband, Mother-In-Law Booked For Dowry Harassment.

The TOI report quoted the woman saying that she had been tolerating the torture by her husband since the time they got married. In her FIR with the Vejalpur police, the victim said that she married the accused in 1981 and his behavior is the same since then. Her husband is employed with a private firm. The woman alleged before the Vejalpur police that her husband and in-laws began harassing her soon after her marriage. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Tied to Tree, Beaten Up by In-Laws for Talking to Stranger.

The woman kept silent for all these years and finally broke the silence after she was beaten for asking for money to buy medicines. She did not file a complaint before and kept keep mum in order to save her marriage. The woman said that on asking for money, her husband got irked and began abusing and thrashing her. She said as my daughter was present at home at that time, she rescued her from her husband and took me to the police to lodge a complaint against him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2021 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).