Pune, May 13 (PTI) Police registered a case against members of a group for waving pro-Palestine posters and staging a protest outside an outlet of a popular pizza chain in Pune city on May 8, an official said on Tuesday.

Police also booked some Hindutva activists and locals for thrashing the protesters during the demonstration held in the Karvenagar area.

Also Read | Cyclone Shakti: IMD Warns of Possible Cyclonic Development in Bay of Bengal, Weather Forecast Includes Yellow Alert for Karnataka.

Cross FIRs were lodged by members of the BDS India and the BJP activists against each other at Warje-Malwadi police station.

A case has been registered against BDS India members Sasmit Rao, Kamal Shah, Swapnaja Limkar, Lalita Tangirala and other activists under relevant sections of BNS at Warje police station for spreading the ideas and practices of organisations like Hamas, distributing posters supporting them among the public, and trying to disrupt communal harmony by creating religious rifts.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Gujarat: 4-Month-Old Infant Mauled to Death by Pet Rottweiler in Ahmedabad's Hathijan Area.

A case was registered against Hindutva activists for assaulting protesters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)