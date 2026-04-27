India News | Pune FDA Mandates Disclosure of 'cheese Analogue' Use by Eateries, Violators to Face Action

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune, has directed all restaurants, hotels, caterers, and fast food vendors to mandatorily inform customers about the use of "cheese analogue" in food items, officials said.

The directive comes in line with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which requires food businesses to provide accurate information about ingredients used in dishes served to consumers.

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According to the FDA, paneer is made from pure milk, whereas a cheese analogue is prepared using edible oil, starch, and other ingredients, making its composition and nutritional value different from dairy-based products.

Officials stated that eateries must clearly mention the use of cheese analogues on bills, menu cards, and electronic display boards. Additionally, manufacturers and suppliers have been instructed to specify "dairy/cheese analogue" on their sale invoices.

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"Though cheese analogue is not harmful to health, its nutritional profile differs from paneer. Proper disclosure is necessary to avoid misleading consumers," the FDA said. The administration has warned of strict action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, against food business operators, manufacturers, and suppliers found violating the norms.

Consumers have been advised to check product labels on packaged items and ensure proper billing while purchasing loose paneer. They should also verify whether paneer and cheese analogues are distinctly mentioned in restaurant menus.

Digambar Bhogawade, Joint Commissioner (Food), FDA Pune, urged citizens to report cases of misleading information or violations on the toll-free helpline number 1800-222-365. The FDA reiterated that non-compliance with the regulations will invite stringent penalties under the provisions of the law. (ANI)

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