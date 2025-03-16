Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): A devastating hit-and-run incident occurred in Pune's Undri area on Saturday, claiming the life of 34-year-old food delivery rider Mazhar Jilani Shaikh. His friend, who was riding with him, is undergoing treatment for injuries, according to a senior police official of Pune City Police.

According to Senior Police Inspector Mansingh Patil from Kalepadal Police Station, the accident happened around 3 am when an unidentified car hit the bike. The driver fled the scene, and the Pune Police registered a case and launched an investigation to track down the accused.

"Approximately at 3 am on Saturday, an unidentified car hit a bike in the Undri area on which 34-year-old Mazhar Jilani Shaikh and his friend were travelling, in the incident Mazhar Shaikh died at hospital while his friend was undergoing treatment," said Patil.

The Pune Police have registered a case against an unidentified individual at the Kalepadal Police Station and have commenced an investigation to locate the accused.

Further investigations are underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

