In yet another incident of the car accident in Pune, a 19-year-old youth caused a horrific car accident on Tilak Road after losing control of the vehicle while speeding. The incident disrupted traffic and resulted in significant damage to a local shop. According to preliminary reports, the driver, who did not possess a valid driving license, was speeding when he lost control of the car. The vehicle mounted the pavement and crashed into the shop, breaking the shutter and damaging several items inside. The impact caused extensive damage, including the destruction of 28 fridges, leading to a total loss of approximately INR 11.52 lakh. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, but the collision caused substantial damage to the shop’s property, including broken glass and other equipment. New Year Tragedy in Maharashtra: Pune Police Officer on New Year Duty in Chakan Dies After Ramming His Car Into Container Truck, Probe Launched.

Pune Car Accident Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)