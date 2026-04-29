India News | Pune Police Issue 'Leave India Notice' to Three US Nationals for Alleged Religious Preaching on Tourist Visas

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Pune City Police issued a "Leave India Notice" to three American nationals for allegedly violating the conditions of their tourist visas by engaging in religious preaching activities, officials said.

According to police, the three individuals, aged 53, 65 and 66, had arrived in India between April 19 and April 21 on tourist visas. They were reportedly found distributing pamphlets containing religious content in English, Hindi and Marathi.

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The matter came to light after the trio approached a local cab driver in the Shukrawar Peth area and handed him pamphlets. Suspicious of their activity, the driver alerted nearby police personnel, following which the three foreigners were taken to a local police station for questioning.

During a search of their belongings, police recovered a large number of printed materials related to religious messaging.

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An inquiry conducted by the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) of Pune Police confirmed that the individuals had violated visa norms by engaging in religious activities (prachar), which are not permitted under a tourist visa.

Based on the findings, authorities issued a "Leave India Notice" under relevant provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, directing the trio to leave the country by May 10, 2026.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (FRO) Sandeep Bhajibhakare said the action was taken in accordance with the law for violation of visa conditions. (ANI)

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