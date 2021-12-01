New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen, who is among 12 opposition leaders suspended from Rajya Sabha, said on Wednesday that they have been punished for raising people's voices.

"It is our responsibility to raise people's voice inside the parliament. We were doing that and we have been punished for that. They are arrogant about having the majority in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. We are for the people, farmers, constitution and they are against it. If they don't allow us to raise voice inside the parliament, we will raise it outside," said Sen.

Also Read | World AIDS Day 2021: Twitter Launches Dedicated Search Prompt for HIV.

Meanwhile, Opposition party leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi staged a protest at the Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises on Wednesday demanding revocation of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members.

As many as 12 MPs from the opposition parties were suspended from Parliament's winter session for allegedly creating ruckus on the last day of the Monsoon Session.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: 7-Day Institutional Quarantine Must for Travellers to Maharashtra From ‘at-Risk’ Countries.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)