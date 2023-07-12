Ferozepur (Punjab), Jul 12 (PTI) As many as 1,200 people stranded for two days due to flooding in more than a dozen border villages of Punjab's Ferozepur were rescued on Wednesday by the district administration with the help of the Army and BSF.

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said several border villages were flooded as water from the Sutlej river gushed in following the release of over 2 lakh cusecs water from the Harike headworks.

The entire administration, including Dhiman, SSP Bhupinder Singh and revenue officials camped in the region to carry out the rescue operation through the night.

Three days of incessant downpour has left behind a trail of destruction in several parts of Punjab, where properties worth crores were damaged.

"Last night we started the rescue operation in Ruknewala, Nihala Lavera, Bandala, Kale ke, Jalle ke, Dhira Kara and Talli Gram," the Deputy Commissioner, adding that with the help from the Army, BSF and the police most of the people were taken to safety.

Around 18 relief camps have been set up for these evacuated people where provision for food, medical aid, drinking water, beds and fodder for cattle have been arranged, Dhiman said.

Similar rescue operations were carried out in other border villages.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajendrapal said 20 teams of the health department have been deployed to provide medical aid to the flood-affected people.

