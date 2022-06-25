Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], June 25 (ANI): Punjab Police on Friday arrested 13 people from a gang allegedly involved in extortions, contract killings, robberies and others.

According to Punjab Police, the arrested people are aides of jailed gangster Palwinder Singh, alias Pinda. Police seized weapons, two cars and foreign currency worth Rs 8 lakh from the arrested persons.

"We have arrested 13 people affiliated with jailed gangster Palwinder Singh, alias Pinda. More than 30 cases are registered against them. The gang was involved in extortions, contract killings, highway robberies and other crimes," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar Swapan Sharma.

"We have seized 11 weapons and two cars. Further, foreign currency worth Rs 8 lakh was recovered from their possession. We have arrested six others for harbouring gang members and providing logistical support," added SSP Sharma.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at seven locations in Punjab in the Improvised Explosive Device seizure case at Batrara toll plaza in Haryana's Karnal in May this year.

The searches were conducted in Ludhiana, Ferozpur and Gurdaspur of Punjab.

The anti-terror agency claimed to have seized digital devices, details of financial transactions and property and other incriminating materials during the searches.

The case pertains to the seizure of IEDs and arms and ammunition from Batrara toll plaza in the Madhuban area in Karnal in which three IEDs, one pistol, two magazines, 31 live rounds, six mobiles and Rs 1.30 lakh cash were recovered and four persons were apprehended from a white SUV.

The case was initially registered on May 5 at Madhuban police station in Karnal district and re-registered by the NIA on the same day.During the investigation, it was revealed that Pakistan-based operative of BKI (Babar Khalsa International) Harvinder Singh alias Rinda had coordinated the delivery of explosives, arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan's intelligence agency for carrying out terrorist attacks in different parts of India in connivance with arrested accused persons, the NIA said.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

