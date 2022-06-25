Mumbai, June 25: On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray attacked rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and dared them to win the elections "without using the name of Shiv Sena or the Thackerays". As the Maharashtra political crisis enters its fifth day today, the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress have both committed to stand by Thackeray and save the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Here are all the latest developments:

Shinde calls meeting of rebel MLAs

According to sources, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of rebel MLAs at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati this afternoon in order to discuss further strategy.

Check tweet:

#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis | Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde calls a meeting at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati this afternoon to discuss further strategy: Sources pic.twitter.com/NMlX685G4I — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

As the number of the Eknath Shinde camp crossed 50 with more MLAs joining him , the Shiv Sena has called a meeting of its national executive committee at Sena Bhavan in Dadar today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2022 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).