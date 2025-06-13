Bathinda, Jun 13 (PTI) Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of Punjab-based social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, who was found dead in an abandoned car in a parking lot here, the police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amneet Kondal, said two of the three people involved in the killing were arrested, while the main conspirator is absconding.

Jaspreet Singh (32) of Moga and Nimarjit Singh (21) of Tarn Taran were arrested while Amritpal Singh Mehron is at large, the SSP said, adding that the search for the third accused, a self-styled Sikh radical leader, is on.

Jaspreet and Nimarjit, both identified as 'Nihangs', were arrested early on Friday morning.

The 30-year-old influencer, known on Instagram as 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi' with 384,000 followers, also operated a YouTube channel called 'Funny Bhabhi TV,' which had 236,000 subscribers.

Kanchan, a resident of Lachman colony in Ludhiana, was allegedly strangled to death, the SSP said.

During the preliminary probe, the arrested men said they killed Kanchan for uploading "immoral and vulgar content that hurt the community's sentiments".

Mehron had allegedly approached Kanchan the previous week on the pretext of a business meeting and later, she was invited to Bathinda for a paid promotion, the SSP said.

On June 9, she left her house with Jaspreet and Nimarjit after which she was later found dead.

A murder case was registered following a complaint registered by her mother, Girja Devi, the SSP said.

The police also confirmed that the car in which her body was found belonged to Kanchan.

On June 9, she informed her mother that she was going to a promotional event, but her family lost contact with her afterwards.

Her body was discovered when locals informed the police about a foul smell emanating from a car in the parking area near Bathinda's Adesh University.

Kanchan's body was brought to the civil hospital mortuary, and her mother identified the body the next day.

The police reviewed CCTV footage from nearby areas and utilised intelligence and technical inputs to solve the case.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media allegedly showing Mehron stating that Kanchan was killed by two of his accomplices due to her "immoral and vulgar content" on social media, warning others creating "objectionable content" to refrain from such activities.

