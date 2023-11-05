Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 5 (ANI): As many as three people were injured after a massive fire broke out in a hosiery factory near the 3rd number division in Punjab's Ludhiana on Saturday late at night, an official said.

As per the officials, the fire broke out in a three-storey factory on Saturday night.

The injured people were admitted to a nearby hospital, the officials added.

"The fire was reported around 11 p.m. The fire was brought under control. Three people were injured, and they have been admitted to a hospital," Atish, a fire officer, told ANI.

He further said that the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet, and an investigation regarding the incident will be conducted.

"The factory was running in a rented house, and it is in a residential area. The factory was on the ground floor. Whereas these people lived in a rented room above," another official present at the spot said. (ANI)

