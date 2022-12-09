Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], December 9 (ANI): As many as four people were booked in connection with an illegal mining case in Ferozepur, said police.

The list of accused also involves an inspector of Mallanwala police station.

Also Read | Lucknow Man Arrested for Stealing Cash and Jewellery From His Aunt’s House to Repay Loans.

"FIR registered against four people including an inspector of Mallanwala police station in connection to an illegal mining case," said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Fateh Singh Brar.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Cyclone Mandous: Chennai Civic Body Issues Precautionary Measures, Shuts Parks, Playgrounds Till Further Notice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)