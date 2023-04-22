Jalalabad ( Punjab)[India], April 22 (ANI): Punjab Police has arrested the father of Jagdeep Kamboj also known as Goldy, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA representing Jalalabad constituency in an alleged extortion case.

Surinder Kamboj was arrested on Friday along with three others for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 10 lakh from a property dealer by promising to save him in an alleged false rape complaint, police said.

The arrests were made on the basis of a complaint by property leader Sunil Kumar, a property leader and resident of Jalalabad, said Senior Superintendant of Police (SSP) of Fazilka, Avneet Kaur.

According to police, in his complaint to the SSP Sunil Kumar had alleged that Surinder Kamboj had asked him to give Rs 10,00,000 in order to get him out of a rape complaint which Sunil Kumar said was fake.

The SSP said after the preliminary investigation Surinder and others were arrested and produced them in court which remanded them in judicial custody.

In the complaint, Sunil Kumar alleged that one of the accused women had approached him on Thursday on the pretext of renting a house and he went with that woman to that particular house.

That day, the woman's son called him and alleged that Sunil Kumar had raped his mother. After this call, Surinder Kamboj called Sunil Kumar demanding Rs 10,00,000 otherwise the woman would file a rape case against him.

Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, has however distanced himself from his father stating presently he was not living with him and stated that he law will take its own course. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)