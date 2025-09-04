Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 4 (ANI): In view of heavy rainfall across Punjab and the risk of flooding in low-lying areas, authorities on Thursday conducted a surprise visit to Derabassi to review the emergency preparedness of the local administration.

During the inspection, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal visited several flood-prone localities, including Gulmohar Extension, ATS Meadows, Krishna Enclave, and Gulmohar Society. He interacted with residents and officials to take a firsthand stock of the situation and assess the readiness of the Municipal Council, Derabassi, to respond effectively to any eventuality.

The ADC directed officials to keep all necessary machinery, manpower, and resources on standby for emergency water drainage and rescue operations.

"Timely action can prevent both loss of life and large-scale damage. The administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, is committed to ensuring that every possible step is taken to protect the residents of Derabassi," he assured.

He also emphasised the importance of preventive measures, instructing Executive Officer Ravneet Singh to maintain and clean all major roads, sewer lines, and drainage channels to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater.

"Clogged drains and poor maintenance often worsen the flooding situation. Proper upkeep is crucial in safeguarding low-lying areas," Dhaliwal remarked.

Briefing the ADC, EO Ravneet Singh said that the Municipal Council had already mapped flood-prone areas and formed dedicated response teams. He added that dewatering pumps and other machinery had been arranged in advance to deal with emergency situations.

The surprise visit was aimed not only at reviewing preparedness but also at instilling confidence among local residents that the administration was alert and ready to act at short notice.

The officials reiterated that continuous monitoring would be carried out in flood-sensitive zones, and immediate response measures would be taken if water levels rose in the coming days.

The ADC's inspection comes at a time when several districts of Punjab are facing heavy rains and rising water levels in rivers, raising concerns over potential flooding.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain alert and report any emergency immediately to the district control room. (ANI)

