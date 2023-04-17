Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) Punjab on Monday recorded 148 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the viral disease, according to a medical bulletin.

The fresh cases included 43 from Mohali, 24 from Ludhiana, 19 from Patiala, 16 from Fatehgarh Sahib and eight each from Amritsar and Mansa, the bulletin stated.

The latest death was reported from Ludhiana.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 1,574. The positivity rate stood at 5.48 per cent, the bulletin said.

