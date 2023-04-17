Bhopal, April 18: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board has released the final result for the High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023. Candidates who took the examination can check the result from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board conducted the MP Higher Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted from March 1 to March 11. On each day, the HSTET exam was held for different subjects. The MPTET HSTET Exam 2023 was held for nine different subjects, and was conducted in two shifts. The first shift was held from 09:00 AM to 11:30 AM, while the second shift was held from 03:00 PM to 05:30 PM. JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Expected Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know How to Check.

The exam was conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. There was a total of 150 questions carrying 1 mark each. The candidates were given complete 2 hours and 30 minutes to attempt the question paper. The qualifying marks required for the General and reserved categories are 60% and 55% respectively.

The hall tickets were issued to over 174274 candidates of which 155709 candidates were present in the examination. The model answer key was released on March 13. HSSC TGT 2023 Exam Dates: Haryana Examination Schedule for Trained Graduate Teachers Recruitment Changed, Check New Dates and Timetable.

MP HSTET 2023 Result: Know How to Check

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov On the homepage, click on the “Result - High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023” Key in your login details Your MP HSTET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen Download and take the print for future reference.

The candidates can download MPTET Score Card from the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. The scorecard consists of marks obtained by the candidates in the exam.

