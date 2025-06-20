Chandigarh [India], June 20 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on online opinion trading platforms, gaming applications, and related advertisements.

The petitioner had urged the Court to direct the Union of India to take immediate steps against such platforms for allegedly promoting betting and wagering in violation of several laws, including the Public Gambling Act, 1867, the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Act, 2025, and the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel refused to intervene, stating that a comprehensive statutory framework already exists to regulate such activities.

The Court noted that the legislature has, through multiple enactments and guidelines, provided specific remedies and mechanisms for addressing grievances related to online gambling and betting.

"Since there exists adequate statutory frameworks for redressal of the grievances articulated in the petition, there arises no occasion for this Court to entertain the petition in its extraordinary writ jurisdiction," the bench held.

However, the Court clarified that it had not examined the substantive merits of the petitioner's claims and stressed that its decision was based solely on the availability of legal remedies under existing laws.

"This Court harbours no reason to not anticipate that the concerned authorities shall diligently consider the grievances and issues raised in the petition, and proceed to adjudicate upon them strictly in accordance with law and established procedure," the order added.

The petitioner was granted liberty to approach the appropriate authorities in accordance with the Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Act, 2025 or other relevant statutes. Any such representation, the Court emphasised, must be considered and decided as per due process.

The plea had also sought a curb on the advertisement and marketing of these platforms across mediums such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, print, and television, citing threats to public order and legality. (ANI)

