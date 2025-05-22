Chandigarh [India], May 22 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court received a bomb threat on Thursday, leading to the evacuation of courtrooms and the suspension of work.

"We received a bomb threat. The lawyers and staff were asked to vacate the High Court. The court's work has been suspended until 2 pm," the Secretary of the Punjab & Haryana High Court Bar Association, Gagandeep Jammu, told ANI.

Chandigarh Police are carrying out checks at the High Court premises after they were informed of the bomb threat. More information is awaited. (ANI)

