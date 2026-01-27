Chandigarh [India], January 27 (ANI): A joint meeting of Punjab and Haryana began in Chandigarh on Tuesday to discuss the long-pending Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.

The meeting is being held as per the directions of the Supreme Court, which had asked both states to try and resolve the matter through dialogue.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the meeting. Haryana Cabinet Minister Shruti Choudhary and Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Goyal are also present, along with several senior administrative officials from both states.

Last year in May, the Supreme Court asked both states to work together with the Centre to find a mutually acceptable solution to the decades-old canal dispute.

The SYL canal was planned to ensure fair and efficient sharing of the Ravi and Beas river waters between Punjab and Haryana.

The project plans a 214-kilometre-long canal, with 122 kilometres to be built in Punjab and the remaining 92 kilometres in Haryana.

In another incident, the World Bank has approved technical and financial assistance (loan) of Rs 5,700 crore under the 'Jal Sanrakshit Haryana Project', with the objective of making the state self-reliant in the water sector.

The Haryana Chief Minister, who chaired a meeting of officials in Chandigarh regarding the Jal Sanrakshit Haryana programme, said the amount will be disbursed in a phased manner over six years, from 2026 to 2032, according to a release.

The funds will be utilised for large-scale works in the canal sector. He said that out of a total of 1,570 canals in the state, 892 canals have been restored over the past 20 years, and the restoration of the remaining 678 canals is proposed to be completed in the next five years. This includes restoration of 115 canals at a cost of Rs 2,325 crore with World Bank financial assistance, 284 canals at a cost of Rs 2,230 crore from the state budget, and 279 canals at a cost of Rs 2,880 crore through NABARD.

The Chief Minister said that out of a total of 15,562 canal minors under MICADA, 4,487 minors have been restored over the past 20 years, and the remaining 1,961 minors are proposed to be restored over the next five years. (ANI)

